HCCB’s Pirangut factory joins the company’s country-wide cleanliness drive

Pirangut: Joining the country-wide campaign to celebrate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Pirangut factory of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) – one of India’s largest FMCG companies, launched several community programs to promote cleanliness drive in the surrounding Urawade village today.

More than 60 employees, students, social workers, safaai karmachaaris and gram panchayat members among other volunteers participated in the program that aims to propel public participation in building a cleaner, greener India. The cleanliness drive is part of HCCB’s World Without Waste programme, which among other things also supports the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’, an initiative of the Government of India.

Led primarily by its HCCB employees that work in its factory at Pirangut, the volunteers conducted door to door collection of waste from the village, this morning. The local community enthusiastically participated to clean the main village road and market area in the village. In addition, Paryavaran Mitra, a non-profit organization joined hands with HCCB and Pirangut Gram Panchayat members to undertake awareness sessions on effective waste management solutions. HCCB employees also conducted education camps on waste segregation, waste disposal, recycling of plastic waste and also on the cleanliness of the village.

The programs launched today are designed to reinforce the role of individuals in creating a cleaner and greener environment. Interactive sessions and drawing competitions were also held for local school children in Pirangut.

Earlier in May 2018, HCCB launched its Plastic Waste Collection and Recycling programme in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The initiative also helps in creating livelihood opportunities for waste collection workers.