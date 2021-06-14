HCL continues to accelerate its #HCLCloudSmart journey; appoints Siki Giunta to lead its Cloud Consulting and Offerings Strategy

Hyderabad, June 14, 2021: HCL Technologies, (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced the appointment of Siki Giunta to further accelerate #HCLCloudSmart industry cloud offerings into client markets.

#HCLCloudSmart is a comprehensive suite of industry-aligned Cloud offerings, solutions, services and products which help clients achieve business transformation according to their unique industry needs and market conditions. The portfolio is built on the core pillars of Industry Cloud Solutions, Hybrid Data & AI, CloudNative Application & Infrastructure capabilities and Integrated Intelligent Operations with AIOPS and Business Observability to enable faster business value from organizational Cloud investments along with our Cloud Ecosystem Partners.

Siki brings to HCL a rich experience in leading the development of global cloud strategies for multi-national clients as well as strategy and implementation of Cloud with a specific focus on building vertical applications with Cloud providers and partners. She has successfully scaled enterprise grade Hybrid Cloud, Data Center & Hosting Businesses and has been a Software Products Business Leader.

Siki joins HCL from Accenture. She has also led several other leadership positions in the industry, including the CEO of Managed Objects and Fortisphere.

“I am excited to join HCL and look forward to driving further momentum to the #HCLCloudSmart journey” said Siki Giunta, Executive Vice President – #HCLCloudSmart, HCL Technologies. “Cloud has become the strategic pillar within any organization to build a responsive, scalable and resilient business model. Organizations today are facing an urgent need to ‘rethink cloud’ to accelerate digital transformation and maximize business value in alignment with customer needs, organizational goals and unique market conditions. I look forward to working with the amazing team at HCL Technologies on the journey to reimagine Cloud, the smart way.”

“We are extremely delighted to have Siki on our team,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head Ecosystems, HCL Technologies. ”Her knowledge in Cloud and Agile software development with a unique lens of industry relevance and proven experience of leading global firms will be of tremendous benefit to #HCLCloudSmart. At HCL she will further strengthen the collective power of our Cloud Services, Frameworks and Products with a business-aligned narrative at the center.” he added.