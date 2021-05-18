HCL expands investment in the United Kingdom

The company announced the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals in the UK

Hyderabad/Noida, India – May 17, 2021: HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced the expansion of investment in the United Kingdom with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world. The company plans to hire these professionals in the fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for its London, Greater London and Manchester offices. During a virtual meeting to convey this commitment, HCL also welcomed UK’s aid to India by PM Boris Johnson in light of the current COVID-19 crisis.

HCL has been present in the UK since 1997 and today its UK operation employs 3,500+ people across various locations, supporting 50+ clients. HCL was recently recognized as a Top Employer in the UK for the fifteenth consecutive year by the prestigious Top Employers Institute.

The virtual meeting between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s with HCL’s CEO C Vijayakumar and Sr. Corp. Vice President, Ashish Kumar Gupta, was held as part of PM Johnson’s virtual tour to create stronger business ties between the UK and India. During the meeting, C Vijayakumar reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the UK, highlighting HCL’s successful partnerships with many of UK’s largest corporations to assist them on their growth and transformation journeys.

“We welcomed the opportunity to speak to the Honorable Prime Minister of UK, Mr. Boris Johnson regarding HCL’s vision for the UK market and thanked him for his country’s continued support as India navigates the COVID-19 crisis,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCL Technologies. “The UK has played a key role in HCL’s growth and success journey for more than two decades. It is home to some of our most prestigious clients and is a hotbed of IT talent. By creating new local jobs in the region, we want to reaffirm our commitment to catalyzing innovation and building competitive digital talent pools in the region.”

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said, “India and the UK are two countries on the forefront of IT innovation. Thanks to companies like HCL Technologies, we can continue to lead the way together – creating good, skilled jobs and helping both countries to build back better.”

We would like to thank our employees, clients, partners and local communities in the UK for their ongoing support to the company. HCL is grateful to the Department for International Trade and the British High Commission for their continued support in our growth journey.

