HCL Foundation and Access Development Services inaugurate common facility center-cum-food processing unit in Noida on International Women’s Day

HCL Foundation (HCLF), the CSR (corporate social responsibility) arm of HCL Technologies, in partnership with Access Development Services (ADS), a national livelihoods support organization, inaugurated a common facility center-cum-food processing unit at Barola village in Noida to support upcoming women micro-entrepreneurs.

On International Women’s Day, the facility was inaugurated by Ms. Nidhi Pundhir, Director, HCL Foundation, Ms. Pompi Das, Assistant Commissioner District Industries Centre, Gautam Buddha Nagar District, Mr. Sachin Jain, Assistant Commissioner District Industries Centre, Gautam Buddha Nagar District, Mr. Vipin Sharma, CEO, Access Development Service in the presence of the community women of Barola village.

The Centre provides training to women to make high-quality, marketable, and healthy roasted millet products and handmade cookies. It also acts as a technical support hub to help women entrepreneurs build a sustainable food enterprise.

The Noida CFC (common facility center) is the nerve center for four locations where HCLF and ADS work. The locations connected to the Noida center include Gurgaon, Aligarh, and Khurja. Over 400 artisans and women, micro-entrepreneurs have benefitted from this project so far.

The products will also be made available on HCL Foundation’s My ‘My E-Haat’ portal after required licensing. ‘My E-Haat’ is a special initiative by HCL Foundation which aims to connect artisans directly with customers across the country by showcasing their products on an online marketplace portal. This is achieved by facilitating product development, enhancing entrepreneurial skills among communities, and finally establishing sustainable market linkages.