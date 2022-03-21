HCL Foundation, in partnership with Socio-Economic Development Trust, inaugurates ‘Young Kalam Discovery Science Center’ at Maraimalaiyadikal (MMA) Government Higher Secondary School in Chennai

HCL Foundation (HCLF), the CSR (corporate social responsibility) arm of HCL Technologies in partnership with Socio-Economic Development Trust (SEDT), has set up the ‘Young Kalam Discovery Science Center’ – a Center of Learning Science and Creativity in Maraimalaiyadikal (MMA) Government Higher Secondary School, Pallavaram, Chennai.

Thiru. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Hon’ble Minister for School Education, Tamil Nadu, inaugurated the center and distributed prizes to the award-winning students of Young Kalam Science Fest 2022. Eminent dignitaries such as Thiru. T. M. Anbarasan, District Minister, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MS&ME); Thiru. E. Karunanithi, MLA, Pallavaram constituency; Thiru. APJ MJ Saleem Shaikh, Managing Trustee, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation; the District Education Officer, Chief Education Officers, the Principal of the School, HCL Leadership, HCLF team, and SEDT members graced the event.

The ‘Young Kalam Discovery Science Center’ in MMA Government High School is one of the first innovative school-level projects of such scale in Chennai, established primarily for the development and training of Government school children and teachers.

The programs specially designed to enhance students’ and teachers’ analytical and problem-solving skills are focused on experiential thinking.

The Young Kalam Discovery Science Center will act as a ‘Nodal Centre,’ benefiting all Government schools in and around the area while providing a full-time facilitator. Spread across 2000 sq. feet, the center can facilitate more than 100 interactive science exhibits and poster exhibitions.

Every year, HCL Foundation’s flagship program, ‘Young Kalam Science Fest,’ is organized to invite students to exhibit various science models to help them develop an interest in the subjects.

During ‘Young Kalam Science Fest 2022’, 35 innovative science models were exhibited by 75 students from 15 different schools and 11 Police Boys and Girls clubs of Chennai, Bengaluru, and Madurai. More than 250 students participated in the science fest and attended the inauguration of the Discovery Science Center in Chennai.

Quote of Ms. Nidhi Pundhir, Director, HCL Foundation