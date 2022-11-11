HCL Foundation scales its ground-breaking programs to supercharge progress for communities and environment

Mumbai, INDIA, November 11, 2022: HCL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of HCLTech, said that in FY 2022 it invested ₹216 Cr across its community programs. This represents an increase of 500% from FY 2017, underscoring HCLTech’s deep commitment to supercharging progress for communities where it operates.

During FY 2022, HCL Foundation invested over ₹91 Cr for urban development initiatives and ₹83 Cr for rural development and sharpened its focus on environmental action with an increased outlay of ₹42 Cr. The Foundation’s programs span healthcare, sanitation, poverty eradication, education, skilling and livelihoods, environment, and disaster risk reduction, addressing all 17 social development goals outlined by the United Nations.

To date, HCL Foundation has invested over ₹900 Cr in its community programs, making it one of the largest corporate interventions in India. HCL Uday, one of the flagship programs of HCL Foundation, was recently recognized by the Government of India with the National CSR Award for its urban poverty alleviation impact.

C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCL Technologies said: “At HCLTech, we have been guided by our purpose to deliver tangible and sustainable progress for all our stakeholders. In an era of social distancing, HCL Foundation and its partners worked tirelessly with communities to multiply our program reach by over 12 times since 2016. Our projects are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and monitored with internationally benchmarked processes and structures. We remain committed to the long road ahead, supercharging progress as we spread our impact to more global locations.”

HCL Foundation also released its Annual Report for FY 2022 under the theme ‘Source Code in Action. Inspired by technology, the theme showcases the Foundation’s efforts to create high-impact programs that can be source codes for solving socio-economic and environmental problems at scale.

Since its inception, HCL Foundation has delivered measurable impact through its programs.

Over 3.7 Mn lives were impacted, of which over 50% are women

200 NGO partnerships to take development to the last mile

Over 665,000 hours of volunteering by HCLTech employees

36 Bn liters of water harvested.

105 water bodies rejuvenated

66,000 acres of land greened under community governance

931,400 kg CO2e sequestered/emissions reduced from saplings planted and abating stubble burning

298,358 people reached through disaster relief

Over 48,000 animals treated and protected

HCL Sports Scholar Anika Jerlin brought glory to India with 3 gold medals in badminton at the World Deaflympics 2022