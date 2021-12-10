HCL Foundation signs MOU with Karnataka Forest Department for plantation of native species and nature conservation

The HCL Foundation (HCLF), the CSR arm of HCL technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Karnataka Forest Department under HCL Harit Programme for plantation of native species and habitat improvement for birds, bees, and other animals.

● The MoU will play a critical role in involving local stakeholders toward community-based forest conservation.

● HCLF focus and give special emphasis on combating climate change and to enhancing native biodiversity and restoring ecosystem services

● The MOU was signed in the presence of Shri. Sanjay Mohan, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests – Head of Forest Force, Karnataka Forest Department and Ms. Nidhi Pundhir, Director, HCL Foundation.

● The project will be carried out on lines with the overall mandate of the Karnataka Forest Department on the larger socio-environmental good. The site is spread across 47.07 acres and is in Govindapura, Bengaluru North.

● The MOU reaffirms the long-standing partnership between the two entities to ensure the removal of invasive species and plantation of native trees and nurturing them. This can help to strengthen and enable to mitigate the impact of climate change and create a safe habitat for local flora and fauna to thrive.

● HCL Harit is a distinct flagship programme for environment action, with the vision ‘to conserve, restore and enhance Indigenous environmental systems and respond to climate change in a sustainable manner through community engagement.’ All the interventions under HCL Harit follow ‘Participatory and Convergent Approaches’ for attaining the desired results aligned to the National Indicator Framework and Sustainable Development Goals.

● HCL Foundation is committed towards the conservation of the environment and the Indigenous flora and fauna. It has been working toward providing affordable, reliable, sustainable innovative solutions to combat climate change and its impact. In its endeavor to work toward the environment, HCL Foundation works toward protecting, restoring and promoting sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystem along with conservation of natural water bodies, including restoration and conservation of water bodies, and others.