HCL Technologies Achieves Top Employer Status in 11 Countries Across the World

Mumbai: HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Top Employer 2021, for its exemplary HR performance by Top Employer’s Institute, a global organization dedicated to accelerating the positive impact people strategies make on the world of work. HCL has been awarded this status in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden and the United Kingdom. HCL is proud to have received this prestigious accolade in the United Kingdom for the fifteenth consecutive year.

Achieving certification as a Top Employer showcases an organization’s dedication to creating a better work environment through excellent HR policies and people practices. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as an employer of choice. HCL successfully met the standards to achieve the certification after being assessed in areas including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, wellbeing and diversity & inclusion.

HCL’s employee-first approach is a catalyst for its organizational success. The company has continuously demonstrated the power of putting its people first while delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients. It is committed to developing the best work environment for its workforce and in enhancing HR processes for collaborative and future-ready workplaces.

Over the past four decades, HCL’s business momentum and impact in society have been fueled by its people-centric culture. One of the key ingredients of that philosophy is its unique culture of ideapreneurship™ – where brilliant ideas and entrepreneurial spirit come together from all levels of the company and its 159,000+ employees.