HCL Technologies appoints Vanitha Narayanan to the Board of Directors

Hyderabad/ NOIDA, India, July 19, 2021: HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced the appointment of Ms. Vanitha Narayanan as an Additional Director on its Board who shall hold office as an Independent Director of the Company. With the addition of Ms. Narayanan, the Board of the Company includes four women Directors. Ms. Narayanan’s appointment is effective July 19, 2021.

Vanitha Narayanan is a senior global executive and board leader with a successful track record spanning three decades in technology and telecommunications. In 2020, Vanitha retired after a career spanning three decades at IBM where she held multiple key roles leading large businesses in geographies like US, Asia-Pacific and India. These roles included serving as Managing Director and Chairman of IBM India and other leadership positions in the global communications and telecommunications industries. Vanitha has a reputation for her deep industry expertise in telecom, transforming businesses, unwavering client focus and passion for continuous learning.

Welcoming Vanitha Narayanan to the Board, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies said, “I am pleased to welcome Vanitha to the Board of HCL and appreciate her decision to become a part of the HCL family. She brings rich and diverse experience of navigating organizations through digital transformation journeys. Her deep knowledge and understanding of evolving marketing and technology landscape will be a great asset to HCL’s focus on driving growth. Her experience of viewing evolution and innovations in technology from a multi-geography lens will add value to HCL as we expand our footprints globally. We look forward to working together.”

“HCL Technologies has been the flagbearer of the technology sector in India. From a garage start-up to operating in 50 countries, the growth and innovation journey of HCL is remarkable,” said Narayanan. “To be part of a dynamic and responsible company like HCL Technologies is indeed a great honor and I would like to thank the Board for considering me for this role. HCL Technologies’ deep-rooted belief to be a sustainable and responsible business contributes immensely to my decision. I look forward to be a part of the continuing success story of HCL,” she further added.

Vanitha played a significant role as a leader and influencer across industry bodies. She was the first woman chairperson of the American Chamber of Commerce in India (2015- 2016) and served as a member on the National Executive Board from 2014-18. She was on the executive council of NASSCOM during 2016-18 and on the Catalyst India Advisory Board.

Vanitha was named one of the ‘Most Powerful Women’ in Business in India by both Fortune India and Business India, one of the 12 Global Indian Super Women of 2016 by CXOToday and conferred with the Degree of Doctor of Letters by the LNM Institute of Information Technology.