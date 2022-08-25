HCL Technologies honored with 15 Brandon Hall Group Awards for 2022

Noida, India, August 2022: HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, was recognized with nine gold, three silver and three bronze HCM Excellence Awards across multiple categories for its industry-leading employee programs. The recognition underscores HCL’s strategic objective of being an employer of choice in professional services across all key geographies it is present.

“What truly distinguishes HCL is its culture of innovation, empowerment and entrepreneurship, backed by a strong focus on employee well-being and development. Our global team of 210,000+ ideapreneurs is our biggest strength and enables us to deliver differentiated service experience to our clients. We are thrilled to receive these prestigious honors and virtually double our Brandon Hall awards tally from last year. We look forward to continue building on this achievement.” said Apparao V V, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies.

HCL Technologies won two gold, two silver and one bronze in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category; two gold awards in the Human Resources category; three gold and one bronze in the Learning and Development category; and two gold, one silver and one bronze in the Talent Management category.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.