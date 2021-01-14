HCL Technologies partners with Bobble AI to offer Customer Engagement Solutions for Banking and Insurance Sectors

India, New Delhi: Bobble AI an Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation company has partnered with leading global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL) to offer customer engagement solutions in the open banking space through a plug-n-play White-label Keyboard SDK (Software Development Kit).

The keyboard-based solution, an innovation by Bobble AI, creates a unique advantage and strengthens HCL’s relationships with its Banking and Insurance Clients, building a competitive advantage by offering clear benefits including increased revenue and reduced customer acquisition cost.

The solution, which will be deployed remotely, will help HCL’s Banking Clients develop a 360-degree understanding of their consumers based on smartphone behavior across 24×7 usage. With this knowledge, HCL’s Banking Clients will be equipped with a far better communication and acquisition strategy for cross-selling its wide-range of products and services.

The Bobble AI Keyboard SDK offers core typing functionalities like auto-correct, word predictions, swipe-to-type, speech-to-text, clipboard, and more. In addition to English, these features work efficiently in 36 Indic languages and over 100 International languages.

The solution seamlessly integrates with a bank’s mobile app, giving consumers access to services while creating an opportunity for banks to extend their features and offerings to their consumers based on real-time intent. It serves as both a strategic driver for promoting mobile banking services and helps banks regain P2P (peer-to-peer) transactions that may be lost to digital wallets and other dedicated solutions.

Ankit Prasad, CEO & Founder, Bobble AI said, “Keyboard is essentially the first customer engagement tool for any connected device in today’s world and a relevant and focused integration in the mobile app helps in building quick revenue growth, helps to reduce customer acquisition cost, significantly boosts engagement with the users and more importantly gives a competitive edge. Together with HCL, we aim to engineer an innovative infrastructure of white-label solutions that will help banks and their FinTech partner ecosystem create differentiated Open Banking strategies and implement them.”

“Our partnership with Lemon Advisors UK Ltd., a global tech advisory firm, is helping us strengthening our activities in the UK and other emerging markets across EU and APAC adding value to our prospective customers’ businesses,” Ankit added.

Global expansion has been a part of Bobble AI’s growth strategy for a while now. London based tech advisory company, Lemon Advisors UK Ltd. (www.lemonadvisors.co.uk) enabled this strategic partnership between Bobble AI and Hutch Sri Lanka. Earlier in January 2020, Bobble AI announced its partnership with Lemon Advisors, to assist and strengthen the former’s business growth activities in the EU, APAC, and MENA Region. Lemon Advisors UK offers its services in over 38 countries, with a specific focus on FinTech, SpaceTech & Aviation, Health, telecoms & Media.