HCL Technologies to add 1000 employees in Nagpur in the coming months

HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced its plans to hire over 1000 freshers and experienced professionals at HCL campus in MIHAN, Nagpur.

This will be a great opportunity for college freshers and working professionals with the desired skills and experience to apply for open job positions.

HCL’s 50-acre campus in MIHAN has been operational since April 2018 with nearly 2,000 employees. The center is now part of elite league of Platinum certificated campuses across the world by the United States Green building council (USGBC).

The HCL Nagpur center is in sync with HCL’s philosophy to create and operate a state-of-the-art global IT development center; recruit, train and employ local talent and create sustainable ecosystems for them. HCL Nagpur focuses on Engineering and R&D services (ERS), Application Development and Infrastructure Management Services line of business

HCL Nagpur’s ‘come back home’ campaign, reaches out to talent from Nagpur and encourages them to come back home to exciting careers in ERS, Application and Infrastructure Management Services. The “stay rooted” campaign focuses on creating global opportunities for graduates in their own city and reaches out to freshers with new opportunities.

HCL offers best-in class skill-based training programs for entry-level job roles. Candidates interested to kick-start their IT career with HCL can apply for its training & hiring programs. HCL offers training programs for students who have completed Class XII, Science Graduates and Engineering Graduates as well as Post Graduates.

HCL employees have access to one of its kind benefits program called HCL Benefitbox. As part of this program, HCL employees have access to healthcare facilities for employees and their family members; education benefits for employee children besides a host of discounts and offerings available to employees as part of amenities program.

Experienced Professionals can join HCL with 2-20 Years of Experience in key technologies including Java, .Net, Salesforce, Mulesoft, PLM, Automation testing, End-User computing, Data Centre operations, leadership roles like service delivery manager, operations manager, project and program managers. Interested candidate can send their resumes on recruit.nagpur@hcl.com