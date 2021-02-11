HCL Technologies wins Prestigious Quality Award from Cisco

Hyderabad: HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced it has been named a winner of the prestigious Quality Award at the 2020 Annual Cisco Procurement Supplier Day. HCL was recognized for its Engineering and R&D services provided to Cisco, including its execution, agility and highest quality delivered during these difficult times.

In addition to its services, HCL was awarded for its commitment and competencies as it quickly scaled to ensure Cisco’s business continuity without any impact to Cisco’s product engineering roadmap during the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This award is a tremendous honor for HCL Technologies and a testament to our long-standing relationship with Cisco. We thank Cisco for continuously trusting us as their preferred partner,” said GH Rao, President, Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) at HCL Technologies.

This recognition reinforces the deep trust that Cisco places in its 25-year partnership with HCL. Starting as a co-innovation and engineering services partner, HCL’s relationship with Cisco has evolved to focus on value creation, jointly delivering next-generation engineering solutions and services across multiple product lines.