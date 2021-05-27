HCL to vaccinate 100% of its 350,000 India-based employees and their families before June 30, 2021

Hyderabad / Noida, May 27, 2021: HCL, a leading global conglomerate, today announced that it has planned capacities for vaccinating 100% of its India-based, eligible employees and their families with the first dose before June 30, 2021. HCL (including group companies HCL Technologies, HCL Infosystems and HCL Healthcare, and Shiv Nadar Foundation and its institutions) has already vaccinated more than 25% of its eligible workforce with at least one dose. HCL is investing over Rs 100 crores to ensure free vaccination services for employees and their families, as well as the third-party vendor personnel working with the organization. HCL plans to have administered approximately 700,000 doses (including two doses per person) by the end of the drive.

To provide employees safe and convenient process for receiving the vaccination, HCL has enabled on-premises vaccination centers. It has been conducting vaccination drives since March 24, offering employees the opportunity to get inoculated at clinics managed by HCL Healthcare and at HCL’s campuses in Noida, Lucknow and Chennai. It is also in the process of making more centers operational in a phased manner.

Apprao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies said, “At HCL we are taking all necessary initiatives to ensure the safe vaccination of employees and their family members as well as third party vendor personnel who have supported us in keeping our business running in these difficult times. With the ongoing pandemic, we believe that vaccination is possibly the strongest way to fight COVID-19. We are working round the clock to provide the best support to our employees and their families at every stage. Our top-most priority is to vaccinate all our employees and their families as quickly as possible and we have planned to achieve this goal by end of June.”

HCL is in discussions with vaccine manufacturers and top-tier hospitals, to provide COVID-19 vaccination support for its India-based employees. To encourage vaccination adoption and raise awareness about the program, it is running comprehensive communication campaigns targeted at employees. Additionally, it is also working with partner NGOs to support communities where it operates with vaccine registration process, along with providing relevant information regarding COVID-19, as approved by government authorities.

Ensuring health and wellbeing of all stakeholders continues to be the top priority for HCL. It is; therefore, constantly evaluating and proactively monitoring the situation as well as providing all necessary support to employees and their families, vendors and clients.

#TakeCareHCL continues to be active in spreading awareness among employees about the pandemic and a variety of specific initiatives available to help employees and their families. HCL’s dedicated COVID-19 portal, which has provided one-point access for any emergency, is regularly enhanced with additional information on safety, support facilities and resources.

About HCL

Founded in 1976 as one of India’s original IT garage start-ups, HCL is a pioneer of modern computing with many firsts to its credit, including the introduction of the 8-bit microprocessor-based computer in 1978 well before its global peers. Today, the HCL enterprise has a presence across varied sectors that include technology, healthcare and talent management solutions and comprises three companies – HCL Infosystems, HCL Technologies and HCL Healthcare. The enterprise generates annual revenues of over US $ 10.1 billion with more than 169,000 employees operating across 50 countries. For further information, visit www.hcl.com