HCL’s TechBee Program offers early career opportunities to 12th pass out students in Kerala

TechBee, HCL’s Early Career Program, is a work-integrated higher education program which contributes to the “Skill India” mission of the government. As a part of HCL’s new people strategy for 10+2 students, the program offers IT engineering jobs by equipping the students with future-ready skills.

It prepares students technically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCL where candidates undergo an extensive 12-month training to become software engineers. While working at HCL, students may also enroll in Graduation Degree program offered by reputed universities like BITS Pilani and SASTRA University.

HCL started this program in 2016 with an aim to hire the best talent and enable them to achieve financial independence at the start of their career. So far, over 3000 students have successfully completed the TechBee program and are now working with HCL.

Key Highlights of TechBee Program:

Job Assurance with HCL Technologies: TechBee – HCL’s Early Career Program provides assured full-time jobs to completed class XII students for global career opportunities. The program is offered by HCL Technologies, India’s third largest IT Company. Earn & Learn: Student candidates who get selected for TechBee get a stipend of INR 10,000 during the internship in live HCL projects Higher Education: Post becoming a full -time employee at HCL the candidate will pursue higher education from BITS Pilani or SASTRA University while working as HCL employees. The fees for Higher Education program is partially /fully funded by HCL depending on the graduation program. Starting Salary: Post successful completion of the one -year TechBee training program, students earn a salary in between INR 1.70 – 2.20 lakhs per annum in accordance with the chosen job roles like Software Engineer, Infrastructure Management, Design Engineer or Digital Process Associates roles. The fee for the training program is INR 2,00,000 + Taxes. Benefits: Besides working for global customers, candidates who complete the TechBee training program become full-time HCL employees and have access to all HCL benefits covering higher education, healthcare, as well as a range of employee welfare programs. Eligibility Criteria: Students who have completed Class XII in 2019, 2020 or appearing for Class XII in 2021 with Maths or business Maths and have obtained 60%> marks are eligible to apply. For more details about qualifying marks, students can visit: www.hcltechbee.com Eligible candidates will appear for an Online Career Aptitude Test (HCL CAT). Those who clear the test would be invited for Interview discussion, after which HCL will issue Letter of Interest/offer letter. HCL CAT is an online assessment test designed to check your aptitude in areas of Quantitative Reasoning (Mathematics), Logical Reasoning and English language. Financial assistance is arranged in a way that there is no financial burden on parents or students. Loans are available through Banks. And the fee can be paid by the candidates in EMI format post their employment at HCL. During training, students who score 90% and above get a full fee waiver and students who score 80% and above during training get 50% fee waiver of the program fee. Students can apply for TechBee program by visiting our website: www.hcltechbee.com. Aspiring students can get in touch with our local representatives to schedule an in-person or an online counselling session. The HCL contact person for counseling & guidance about TechBee program in Trivandrum is: Aathreyi – 88482-74243 or email: techbee.kl@hcl.com

Quote from Ms. Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies:

“I am extremely delighted to announce HCL’s TechBee Program for Early Careers for class XII pass out students in Kerala. HCL has always been the leader in bringing new avenues across strata and geographies. Students also earn a degree from leading universities that HCL has partnered with as part of this program. The programme has benefitted more than 3,000 students by creating employment as well as helping them pursue higher education. I urge all meritorious class XII students to take this program and start their global IT careers with HCL.”