HCLTech celebrates 14 years of progress in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico and Noida, India – Oct. 8, 2022 – HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced expansion plans in Mexico at its 14-year anniversary celebration in Guadalajara. The company expects to hire 1,300 people in the next two years to strengthen its current employee base of 2,400 people in the country.

HiTech, a certified top employer in Mexico, will also be opening its sixth technology center in Guadalajara. The new center will significantly expand its presence to serve its growing local and international client base across industries and will focus on creating next-generation digital solutions. In line with the company’s hybrid operating model, the center will embrace an agile workplace.