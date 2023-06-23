HCLTech Earns Intel’s 2023 EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award

One of only 22 Distinguished Award recipients across Intel’s global supply chain

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, June 23, 2023: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, is proud to announce that it has earned Intel’s EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award. Through its dedication to Excellence, Partnership, Inclusion, and Continuous (EPIC) quality improvement, HCLTech has achieved a level of performance that consistently exceeds Intel’s expectations.

“As one of only 22 Distinguished Supplier Award recipients across the Intel global supply chain, HCLTech stands out among suppliers in the semiconductor industry,” said Keyvan Esfarjani, chief global operations officer at Intel. “Their customer orientation and commitment to excellence is a testament to their dedication and serves as a global benchmark for others to follow.”

The Intel EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award recognizes a consistent level of strong performance across all criteria. Of the thousands of Intel suppliers around the world, only a few hundred qualify to participate in the EPIC Supplier Program. The EPIC Distinguished Award is the second-highest honor a supplier can achieve. In 2023, only 22 suppliers in the Intel supply chain network earned this award.

To qualify for an Intel EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award, suppliers must exceed expectations, meet aggressive performance goals, and score 80 percent or higher in performance assessments throughout the year. Suppliers must also meet 80 percent or more of their improvement plan deliverables and demonstrate formidable quality and business systems.