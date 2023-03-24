HCLTech Honored as a 2023 Dell Technologies Titanium Black Partner

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced it has been awarded Dell Technologies Partner Program Titanium Black status for 2023. Titanium Black represents the highest status in the Dell Technologies Partner Program, recognizing an elite group of Dell’s most strategic partners – those best equipped to navigate today’s data-centric, multicloud world and support their customers in their digital transformation journey.

The award is testimony to the value created by HCLTech’s 15-year relationship with Dell. The powerful combination of Dell’s best-in-class solutions and HCLTech’s CloudSMART consulting and service delivery capabilities help supercharge customers’ digital transformation journey.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be recognized by Dell Technologies as Titanium Black Partner for helping businesses with innovative technologies to drive their digital future successfully,” said Anand Swamy, EVP and Head – Tech OEM and Telco Ecosystems and Strategy, HCLTech. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s commitment to our customers, understanding their unique challenges and helping them supercharge their transformation goals by relinquishing IT debt.”

“Change is constant and business must adapt, constantly. As digital transformation continues to accelerate, our partners will look to new technologies to help drive cost savings, efficiencies and innovation for their customers,” said Denise Millard, SVP, Global Alliances. “I’m honored to recognize HCLTech as a 2023 Dell Technologies Titanium Black partner. Together, we can move faster to anticipate these changes and reimagine what is possible to reshape our collective future.”