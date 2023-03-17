HCLTech joins the Intel Foundry Services Accelerator Design Services Alliance

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has joined the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator Design Services Alliance. With this, HCLTech will be able to build advanced solutions for the global chip manufacturing ecosystem by leveraging its capabilities across digital, engineering and the cloud.

The IFS Accelerator utilizes the best capabilities from industry leaders to help advance innovation using IFS’ foundry manufacturing platform. It is an opportunity for HCLTech and IFS to collaborate and accelerate the adoption of IFS’ cutting-edge technologies.

“At HCLTech, we are committed to helping our clients—including integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), fabless manufacturers, IP vendors, foundries, and semi-equipment providers—with innovative, sustainable and agile solutions,” said Vijay Guntur, President and Head of Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech. “As a member of the IFS Accelerator Design Services Alliance, we look forward to collaborating with IFS to bring added advantages to chip manufacturing. This collaboration brings together the in-depth domain expertise of HCLTech and IFS’advanced process technologies to ensure delivery of high-performance chips.”

HCLTech’s comprehensive engineering solutions, coupled with an extensive and geo-diverse design services team, are designed to meet its clients’ complex and ever-changing needs. To be at the leading edge of technology, the company has made strategic, technology-led investments in industry-specific solutions and frameworks to address wide-ranging business objectives for customers. The areas of investment include HCLTech’s factory automation solutions, simulator frameworks and home-grown solution accelerators for analytics, AR/VR, cybersecurity and scriptless test automation, among others.

“We are pleased to welcome HCLTech to the IFS Accelerator Design Services Alliance,” said Rahul Goyal, Vice President of Product and Design Ecosystem Enablement at Intel. “Their expertise and capabilities will be a valuable addition to the Alliance as we work together to advance customer innovation on our foundry manufacturing platform.”