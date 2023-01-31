HCLTech named as Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been named as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services. This is the second year in a row that HCLTech has received this recognition.

HCLTech is among the leading providers of managed wide area network (WAN) and local area network (LAN) services globally with well-defined service descriptions, operational processes and standardized service delivery for enterprise customers. A vast majority of HCLTech’s client sites are located in Europe and the Americas.

“Network is the unifying digital fabric that empowers enterprises to accelerate their digital journeys, strengthen competitive differentiation and future-proof their business. We believe that this recognition serves as a validation of our investments across multi-edge technologies—SD-WAN, private 5G and edge computing, information technology-operational technology convergence and network automation, while helping our customers unlock value throughout the engagement,” said JagadeshwarGattu, President, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech.“We believe our recognition is a testament of our vision, strategy, customer success and maturity in the next-generation network (NGN) business.”

HCLTech’s service delivery platform (SDP), with differentiated capabilities in information technology-operational technology convergence, makes it a distinct network player across industry verticals. The company’s feature-rich portal for account management, SLA management, performance reporting and co-management of both LAN and WAN differentiates it from its peers.

Additionally, the company’s extensive support for multi-cloud end users—combined with flexible commercial models—has accelerated its journey towards becoming a true Network Services Orchestrator (NSO).

To read more about the report, visit https://www.hcltech.com/analyst/analyst-reports/hcltech-positionedleader-2022-gartnerr-magic-quadranttm-managed-network

