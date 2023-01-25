HCLTech namedas Leader in Avasant Oracle Cloud ERP Services 2022-23 RadarView Assessment

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been positioned as a Leader in the Avasant Oracle Cloud ERP Services 2022-23 RadarView Assessment.

The Avasant Oracle Cloud ERP Services 2022-23 RadarView Assessment is a detailed review of 26 top-tier providers supporting the enterprise adoption of Oracle Cloud ERP. Service providers’ ability to offer solutions with minimum or no disruption was an important criterion that HCLTech excelled in.

According to the report, HCLTech provides its clients with an integrated environment with real-time data visibility, reduced turnaround time of business processes, and optimized and automated workflows. This is a testament to the longstanding HCLTech-Oracle partnership that focuses on a customer-first approach.

“HCLTech and Oracle are aligned on their consistent focus on enabling clients’ cloud transformation journeys. We work symbiotically to create joint cloud solutions that optimize business processes. This report highlights HCLTech’s expertise in offering a frictionless integrated environment to fully move from on-premises solutions to the cloud. Our endeavor toward building future-proof digital enterprises continues every day,” said Anand Birje, President, Digital Business, HCLTech.

“Enterprises are transitioning from legacy systems to Oracle Cloud ERP to tackle multiple business challenges. This transition enables organizations to collect relevant data from various systems with enhanced reporting capabilities and helps them with better decision-making,” said Gaurav Dewan, Research Leader, Avasant LLC.

“HCLTech’s ProVantage™ solution provides a monitoring dashboard that processes real-time performance data for Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle E-Business Suite. The solution measures analyze and displays business KPIs for enterprises. HCLTech’s expertise in driving business transformation through its proprietary solutions and strengthening its offerings through collaboration has placed HCLTech as a Leader in Avasant’s Oracle Cloud ERP Services 2022–2023 RadarView,”he added.

HCLTech’s ADvantage SPADE solution helps reduce the implementation timeline of Oracle software-as-a-service applications. HCLTech’s COMIT consists of a self-extracting script that helps install applications in different customer environments.

Learn more about the HCLTech-Oracle partnershipat hcltech.com/oracle