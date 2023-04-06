HCLTech positioned as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner in its 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide. The report evaluated the capabilities of 18 custom software development services providers in supporting digital transformation and building new products. HCLTech was identified as a Leader for its vision and execution capabilities. “Leaders are performing well today, gaining traction and mindshare in the market. They have a clear vision of market direction and are actively building competencies to sustain their leadership position in the market,” Gartner said.

“Expertise in software product engineering is critical as enterprises increasingly embrace the platform economy. This recognition validates our position as a Leader in software product and platform engineering. It reinforces our deep partnerships with global enterprises in building products and platforms that touch billions of lives,” said Vijay Guntur, President – Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

Anand Birje, President of Digital Business Services at HCLTech, said: “Our understanding of modern enterprise architectures, coupled with our strength in global delivery, has been instrumental in helping our clients build composable, resilient businesses. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing best-in-class scaled agile software development to our clients while helping them adopt the product-centric mindset necessary to thrive in today’s global markets, a requirement that transcends industry verticals.”

HCLTech is uniquely positioned to help enterprises achieve their business goals by developing unique products and operational processes. It provides a comprehensive range of custom application development services that enable enterprises to exploit the power of custom applications to support new capabilities and enhance the customer and partner experience.

To access the report, visit https://www.hcltech.com/analyst/analyst-reports/hcltech-positioned-leader-gartnerr-magic-quadranttm-custom-software