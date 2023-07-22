HCLTech Receives Azure Expert Managed Service Partner Status For 5th Year In A Row

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, July 22nd, 2023: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has announced that it has retained the Azure Expert Managed Service Partner (MSP) accreditation for the fifth consecutive year.

“Azure Expert MSP is the highest Microsoft accreditation level for Azure. The recognition validates our extensive knowledge and experience of delivering managed services and helping clients reduce operational costs and increase productivity in hybrid work environments,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head, Ecosystems, HCLTech.

HCLTech showcased over 35 customer success stories and use cases during the independent audit of HCLTech’s CloudSMART ElasticOps for Azure solution to receive the accreditation. HCLTech CloudSMART, the consulting-led approach powered by HCLTech’s long-standing status as a Microsoft Cloud Partner, helps accelerate innovation and business transformation.

“Partners play a central role in Microsoft’s endeavor to support companies in their digital transformation projects,” said Marianne Roling, Vice President, Global System Integrators, at Microsoft. “HCLTech has invested in building deep expertise in Azure knowledge and services and retaining the Azure Expert Managed Services Partner accreditation for the fifth time is a testament to its continued commitment and partnership.”

Apart from the Azure Expert MSP accreditation, HCLTech has also achieved 16 Microsoft specializations encompassing Azure, modern workplace, security, and business applications.

To learn more, please visit: HCLTech solutions for Microsoft | HCLTech