HCLTech recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been named as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS).

HCLTech is among the leading providers of managed digital workplace services globally with a strong focus on personalized customer experience for enterprise customers. HCLTech has about 426 ODWS clients globally, with projects centered around service desk and device support services.

“Digital workplaces put together the principal elements of hybrid work design and technology to achieve more equitable workplaces. We believe that this recognition serves as a validation of our investments across enhancing employee journey and productivity while enabling sustainable workplaces for our customers,” said Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, of Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech. “We believe the recognition is a testament of our vision, strategy, customer success, and maturity in the digital workplace business.”

HCLTech’s digital workplace services enable enterprises to build a hyper-personalized, adaptive, and resilient workplace, delivering a seamless experience to their workforce anytime, anywhere, and on any device. The company’s digital workplace strategy, solutions, and services bring together technology, people, and culture to build a workplace that boosts productivity, engagement, and positivity.

Additionally, HCLTech’s focus on a consulting-led, business-driven approach together with investments in R&D have enabled the company to launch new solutions such as HCLTech Kalido, HCLTech Athena, HCLTech WorkBlaze, and HCLTech eSense.

HCLTech Kalido: A workforce management solution built on an AI-based platform that helps professionals in skill-sharing, collaboration, and networking while enhancing worker well-being, business productivity, and innovation.

HCLTech Athena: A modern solution that enables social learning, AI-based learning recommendations, and learning on mobile devices. It leverages a persona-led approach to map the learning and individual training needs of employees.

HCLTech WorkBlaze: An end-user experience monitoring solution, equipped with AIOps and real-time workplace analytics, which gathers feedback, spots trends, and remediates issues while improving employee experience and productivity across devices, applications, and networks.

HCLTech eSense: The solution focuses on managing user perception while boosting employee productivity, engagement, and sentiments. It streamlines portal, ticket, and core IT experience to identify things that matter most to employees, reduce lost work time and improve happiness score.

To read more about the report, visit https://www.hcltech.com/analyst/analyst-reports/hcltech-positioned-leader-gartnerr-magic-quadranttm-outsourced-digital