HDB Financial Services restores Desalsar Lake this World Water Day

National, 28th March 2022: On the occasion of World Water Day, HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) along with its lake restoration partner Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), completes the restoration of Desalsar Lake, a 15.05 acre waterbody in Bhuj, Gujarat.

Over the years, the lake had been polluted with city waste, construction debris, excessive sedimentation, invasive weeds and non-biodegradable wastes. As a part of the restoration process, over 450 truckloads of garbage and 3600 tonnes of water hyacinth was cleared from the lake. The restoration will positively impact the lives of over 70,000 residents living in the catchment area, enhance groundwater level, increase flora and fauna in the area and aid in maintaining a healthy ecological balance in the region.