HDFC Bank and CSC launch Festive Treats for Rural India with 10,000+ offers

In a move to light up hearts in rural India during the festive season, HDFC Bank and Common Services Centers (CSC) have launched the Festive Treats 3.0 campaign with more than 10,000 offers.

With a near ten-fold increase from 2020, this year’s Festive Treats will have more than 10,000 offers on cards, loans and easy EMIs.

The theme of this year’s Festive Treats is ‘Karo Har Dil Roshan’. It reflects the belief that even the smallest of our actions can have a cascading effect and transform the lives of others. The Bank has partnered with over 10,000 + merchants and is trying to cater to personal, Business and agricultural requirements of every Indian through CSC, its largest third-party distribution channel in India.

From retail consumers aspiring to own the latest high-end smartphone to shopkeepers in need of a Dukandar Overdraft or farmers looking to purchase a new tractor, Festive Treats 3.0 has an offer for everyone.

“Our VLEs have transformed the lives of many households. They are completely equipped to cater to all personal, Business and Agricultural requirements and have bridged the gap between India and Bharat with paperless journeys for Account opening and Loans. It’s time to bring cheer and happiness for all with more offers and opportunities for our VLEs and their customers.” said Ms. Smita Bhagat, Group Head – Govt & Institutional Business, CSC, Start-ups and Inclusive Banking Group, HDFC Bank.

Dr. Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, Managing Director at CSC SPV, said: “We are excited to partner with HDFC Bank for this year’s Festive Treats. With more than 10,000 offers for customers, shopkeepers, and farmers, it will drive the business of our Village Level Entrepreneurs during the festival season. This initiative will also help citizens in rural areas to easily finance their purchases during the festive season.”