HDFC Bank, Apollo Hospitals join hands for quality healthcare

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, HDFC Bank and Apollo Hospitals have joined hands to launch The HealthyLife Programme, a holistic healthcare solution which makes healthy living accessible and affordable on Apollo’s digital platform, Apollo 24|7. The programme is created exclusively for HDFC Bank customers who will get round the clock access to emergency Apollo Doctor at No Cost on Apollo 24|7 along with a plethora of benefits such as choice of payment options and ease of finance for treatments at all Apollo Hospitals.

The initiative was launched digitally by Mr. Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank and Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group in the presence of Ms. Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group and Mr Sashidhar Jagdishan, the MD Designate of HDFC Bank.

The two biggest challenges in a medical emergency or keeping healthy are access to trusted, quality healthcare and easy finance at scale. The coming together of these two leading players aims to address precisely this through the combined reach of the two organizations. About 40 per cent of India is only about 30 minutes away from an Apollo pharmacy while over 85 per cent of the districts in the country are served by an HDFC Bank branch. The two organizations have the potential to initially serve 65 million existing HDFC Bank customer along with the new ones who will be onboarded along the journey of this partnership.

“There is nothing more precious than life and health. A healthy India is the first step towards a really wealthy India. To me it is like a mini health mission that will revolutionize access to quality healthcare for millions of our countrymen. They can get medical services at a place and time of their choice. We are inspired by the prime minister’s clarion call on Independence Day to provide healthcare services for all through the National Digital Health Mission. I am extremely happy and proud to launch this,” said Mr. Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank.

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “I am excited to be a part of this launch as the objective is to make lives healthy while making the process convenient and easy for the customers. We are glad to partner with HDFC Bank and provide real-time access to world-class Apollo expertise on Apollo 24|7. I am sure that this association will usher in positive changes in both healthcare and financial sector of our country and propel the PMs vision of a Healthy India.”

Ms. Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “I think it is about time that we prioritise health over everything else. With this partnership, we want to make it easier for all Indians across the country, to opt for a healthy life by making quality healthcare affordable and accessible 24|7, using a digital-first approach. Through this association, we take lead in the country’s ongoing healthcare metamorphosis by providing a unique Omni-channel solution, which is what the people need today. It aligns with our objective of offering a Continuum of Care for all those who believe in Apollo”

Key features that customers can avail:

HealthyLife Programme Finance Anytime Apollo Doctor on Call Service at No Cost Pre-approved personal loan of upto Rs 40 lakh Complementary One Apollo membership for the 1st year. 10 second personal loan disbursal Chronic care programmes on Apollo 24|7 No Cost EMI on Credit or Debit Cards Home delivery of medicines with membership discounts on Apollo 24|7 Lifecare Finance with Easy EMI covering eye care, dental care, maternity, IVF WhatsApp based concierge services Credit card facility with EMI on card, instant discounts, Spend-based waivers, Concierge facilities. Comprehensive health check up

In addition, HDFC Bank will also offer all Apollo employees/customers a host of banking products including loans for medical equipment.

For complete information on #HealthyLife visit: https://bit.ly/3jElvEb