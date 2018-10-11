HDFC Bank appoints Vinay Razdan as Head – Human Resource

HDFC Bank Ltd. has appointed Vinay Razdan as its new HR Head. Vinay has been designated Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), and will be responsible for the entire human resource function in the Bank.

Vinay joins the Bank from Idea Cellular Ltd. where he was the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). He had joined Idea in 2006 and spearheaded several transformational initiatives there.

An HR veteran of 30 years, Vinay brings in rich, vast, and varied experience across sectors such as FMCG, IT Services and Telecommunications. He has held leadership positions with marquee organizations such as ITC Ltd, HCL Technologies and Idea Cellular Ltd. Under Vinay’s leadership, some of these organisations were recognised as great places to work.

Vinay is an alumnus of Delhi University and holds a postgraduate degree/diploma in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

“We are delighted to have Vinay on board,” said Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank. “His impeccable credentials and proven leadership abilities leave us with no doubt that he will be an excellent addition to the Bank’s leadership team.”

“I’m excited to be part of this amazing organisation and brand called HDFC Bank,” said Vinay. “It’ll be my endeavour to ensure that HDFC Bank continues to be the employer of choice for millions in the country.”

As on June 30, 2018, HDFC Bank’s employee strength was 89,955. This includes a network of 4,804 branches, across 2,666 towns and cities in India. The network also comprises 3 overseas branches in Hong Kong, Dubai and Bahrain.

Vinay is married to Jagriti, who is involved in various charitable causes. They live in Mumbai with their children Tanisha and Shiv Ashish, and their Labrador Freddie. He is a football aficionado, and also enjoys playing cricket and table tennis. Reading and travelling are his other interests.