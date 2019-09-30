HDFC Bank launches ‘Festive Treats’ India’s largest financial services dhamaka

Mumbai: HDFC Bank today launched ‘Festive Treats’, India’s largest financial services dhamaka. Customers will get special offers on all banking products from loans to bank accounts, as well as major discounts on over 1000+ brands.

For the very first time, special festive offers will be available across the entire spectrum of financial solutions for retail consumers as well as business customers with discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs, gift vouchers and more benefits.

In another industry-first, the bank has tied up with over 1000+ retail brands to offer discounts, cashbacks and extra reward points on both in-store and on-line purchases. Leading retail and consumer brands like Reliance Digital, Samsung, LG, Apple, Yatra, OYO, Lifestyle, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Hamleys, HP, Big Basket are a few big names that will offer up to 10% off on various products and services.

For complete information on all the Festive Treat campaign, visit: https://www.hdfcbank.com/ htdocs/common/festive-treats/ index.html

The national campaign was launched at an event in Mumbai by Mr. Arvind Vohra, Country Head – Branch Banking, HDFC Bank. Mr. Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank graced the occasion.

During this month-long extravaganza, the bank will have an offer for every Indian. From a small businessman looking to avail of a loan, to a family looking to purchase a new television; Festive Treats will make it happen. There will be national offers on major brands as well as hyperlocal offers from the neighborhood shops.

The Bank’s network of over 5,000 branches will also be transformed into financial supermarkets, where customers can walk in and speak to staff on queries and avail of the offers. In addition to branches, customers can also avail of the offers from digital platforms such as the website, PayZapp and SmartBuy.

While there are a vast number of offers available through the Festive Treats Campaign, here are a few illustrative benefits:

On iPhone 11, HDFC Bank Customers buying online using its SmartBuy platform can avail of 10X reward points or avail cashback upto Rs 7000 on iPhone 11 purchase through HDFC bank credit /debit cards at the offline stores.

A shopper using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card to buy consumer electronics can avail of attractive cash-backs and convert their purchases into a no extra cost EMI on leading brands.

The Bank is offering 50% off on the processing fees of business loans to small business enterprises. This translates into a saving of about Rs. 45,000 on processing fees on a business loan of over Rs. 50 Lakh.

Customers using HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Debit Cards during the Festive Treats campaign are entered into a lucky draw and have a chance to win a iPhone 11 every hour. One lucky winner will also get a Mercedes car as a bumper prize.

“As a lifestyle bank, it is our endeavor to be an integral part of our customers’ daily lives,” said Mr. Arvind Vohra, Country Head – Branch Banking, HDFC Bank. “Festive Treats brings together a never before seen range of offers across more than 1000+ brands. Customers no longer need to hunt for the best deals this festive season, we have them all in one place. From a retail customer living in Mumbai to a small businessman from Moradabad, there’s an offer for everyone. Our branches will be transformed into a financial supermarket for customers and will be backed by all our digital platforms. We are confident that we’ll fulfill every wish of our customers through Festive Treats.”

Speaking at the launch of Festive Treats, Mr. Aditya Puri, MD, HDFC Bank said, “We are confident about the India consumption story. The launch of Festive Treats is our effort to further boost it. We believe that we have the products, the reach, the platform and the partners to make this the biggest festive campaign of the season.”