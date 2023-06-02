HDFC Bank Launches Global Trade & Forex Talks

Mumbai, June 2, 2023: HDFC Bank’s Retail Trade & Forex function has launched a learning and engagement initiative for its clients titled ‘Global Trade & Forex Talks’ (GTFT). The program is designed to bring eminent intellects onto a common platform where they can share knowledge and expertise on a variety of subjects encompassing the world of Global Trade & Foreign Exchange. GTFT will organise a wide range of virtual and physical events to impart knowledge and identify ways through which it can simplify and enrich the understanding of the global trade and foreign exchange industry across India.

An inaugural session of GTFT was organised with guest speakers Hon. Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi (IAS), Director General of Foreign Trade, Government of India, Mr. Arvind Vohra, Group Head – Retail Branch Banking, HDFC Bank, and Mr. Jatinder Gupta, Business Head, Retail Trade & Forex, HDFC Bank to discuss India’s Foreign Trade Policy 2023 (FTP).

The session focussed on how FTP 2023 is the roadmap to boost exports and help India emerge as a global leader in the export industry. FTP aims to leverage its technology capabilities and build a favorable ecosystem that can accelerate trade development across India’s grassroots level.

FTP will continue to amplify India’s export industry through four constructive pillars i.e., Incentive to Remission, Export Promotion through Collaboration, Ease of Doing Business, and Emerging Areas. The policy fosters a collaborative culture, a stronger export control regime, reduced fee structures, ease of doing business, and customised export schemes that stand responsive to the emerging needs of the time.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Arvind Vohra, Group Head – Retail Branch Banking, HDFC Bank said, “This is a prestigious moment for all of us at HDFC Bank to receive first-hand information from policymakers, on the country’s progressive mindset towards global trade and foreign exchange. I thank Mr. Sarangi for enlightening us on the Foreign Trade Policy 2023 and India’s vision of increasing exports to 2 trillion dollars by 2030. We will contribute to this mission by providing technology-friendly solutions through our dedicated Trade Helpdesk, extensive branch network, and certified trade specialists.” Mr. Jatinder Gupta, added, “We are happy to build a learning-cum-engagement platform through Global Trade & Forex Talks, where industry experts will simplify trade regulations and tax norms, explore emerging trends, discuss purposes for withdrawal of foreign exchange, etc. More topics will be covered in subsequent events with the underlying objective of adding value to our esteemed customers.”

Over 10,000 participants attended the inaugural Global Trade & Forex Event to endorse the success of this learning initiative. GTFT will continue to host several pan-India and regional events covering topics of mass interest and innovative solutions that are beneficial to our trade and forex clients.