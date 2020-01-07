HDFC Bank launches ‘Har Gaon Hamara Toll-free Number’ for Farmers

HDFC Bank Ltd., today announced the launch of ‘#Har Gaon Hamara’ Interactive Voice Response (IVR) toll-free number (18001209655) for farmers and agriculturist in the rural hinterland of the country to access financial services.

The IVR is a one-stop calling solution for farmers to reach the Bank over phone to enquire/avail banking products. The toll-free IVR service will enable in connecting farming and agriculture section of the country to the bank, by just dialling 18001209655 and sharing PIN code number. The nearest branch is automatically mapped to the farmer and a bank representative will reach-out to the farmer to address his / her needs.



This activity is part of the Bank’s ‘#Har Gaon Hamara’ initiative whose objective is to reach the interiors of India and create awareness of various financial, digital products and social security schemes in line with the government’s vision for financial inclusion. In the process, ‘#Har Gaon Hamara’ aims to create an understanding and a conducive mechanism for agriculturist towards the formal banking in semi urban and underserved areas. Over two thirds of India’s populace lives in rural areas and many of them still do not have access to formal banking services. HDFC Bank is stepping up its efforts across the country to bridge the urban-rural divide through this initiative.

“The aim is to take banking to the doorstep of every Indian farmer and agriculturist. Our Toll-Free Number will help HDFC Bank offer its entire range of rural centric financial products and services to the rural interiors. HDFC Bank is looking to tap the opportunities in these areas by offering a wider product range, faster turnaround time, and digitisation. We believe initiatives such as these will help fulfil the changing aspirations of customers in rural India, bring prosperity to their homes and boost the rural economy,” said Mr. Rajinder Babbar, Business Head – Rural Banking Group, HDFC Bank.

The Bank’s product range in these geographies include Pre and Post-Harvest Crop Loans under the Kisan Gold Card which offers a wide range of crop and geography-specific lending facility that meet the harvest cycles and the local needs of farmers spread across diverse agro climatic zones. Credit facility is also given for allied agricultural activities such as Dairy, Poultry, Pisciculture, and Sericulture. Along with this, savings account, fixed deposit and other loan requirements of farmers and agriculturist will be provided.