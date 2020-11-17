HDFC Bank Ltd., today announced the launch of “Mooh Band Rakho,” a campaign to increase awareness on cyber frauds and preventing them. The Bank will be conducting 1,000 workshops in the next 4 months across the country.

Following simple steps such as not sharing card details, CVV, Expiry Date, OTP NetBanking/ MobileBanking Login ID & Password over Phone, SMS, email and social media can help the general public keep their money safe. This campaign will talk about this and more.

It supports the International Fraud Awareness Week 2020, the global movement to minimise the impact of fraud which is being held from November 15 – 21. This is the 2nd year HDFC Bank is participating in this. The “Mooh Band Rakho” campaign was initially launched by the Bank to fight COVID 19 and it has now been extended to fighting cyber fraud. For more information, click here.

At a virtual event organised today, the “Mooh Band Rakho” campaign was launched by Retd. Lt General Dr Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India and Mr Jimmy Tata, Chief Risk Officer, HDFC Bank.