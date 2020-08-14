HDFC Bank launches Shaurya, 1st-of-its-kind card for armed forces

Mumbai, August 14, 2020:

HDFC Bank Ltd. today announced the launch of a 1st-of-its-kind product for the armed forces. Called “Shaurya KGC Card”, this unique product comes with never-seen-before features and eligibility criteria specially crafted for our over 45 lakh Indian armed forces personnel.

The product is based on the Kisan Credit Card guidelines by the government.

The key benefits are as follows:

# Life cover of Rs 10 lakh as against Rs 2 lakh for an average card

# Simple and easy documentation that doesn’t require the personnel’s physical presence to accommodate the nature of his job and his availability

The new product was launched digitally from Mumbai by Mr. Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank in the presence of Mr. Rajinder Babbar, Business Head, Rural Banking Group, HDFC Bank on the eve of India’s 74th Independence Day.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Puri said, “It’s an absolute honour to launch this product for the armed forces and their families. Coming from an Air Force family, I have seen from close quarters the sacrifices they make and hardships they go through – the personnel on duty and their families back home. I feel like my career is complete now that we’re able to do something for them. With this, we have an equally good product for armed forces brethren as we have for farmers. This is our Independence Day gift to our protectors. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Hind.”

To View the launch video: //www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2wJkVQMg7I&feature=youtu.be

The Shaurya KGC Card will provide armed forces personnel with finance for agricultural requirements like production of the crop, post-harvest maintenance and consumption needs. They can also avail of this funding to purchase farm machinery, irrigation equipment or construct storage structures etc.

The loan facility has been designed keeping in mind the financial needs of the armed forces and can be availed by:

1. Visiting HDFC Bank Branches

2. Applying for the loan through recently launched HDFC Bank e-Kisan Dhan app

3. By dialling an all India Interactive Voice Response (IVR) toll-free number (1800 120 9655).

All branches of the armed forces including those who serve in Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as Para Military Forces.

This activity is part of the Bank’s ‘Har Gaon Hamara’ initiative to provide banking facilities to customers in the rural and under-served areas of the country.

The Bank has already disbursed over five lakh agri-loans and has set up 12 Krishi Dhan Vikas Kendras across India, which has enabled farmers to avail facilities like soil testing and access the latest information on the best farming practices.