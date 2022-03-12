HDFC Bank MEDIA STATEMENT on RBI Lifts Restrictions on Digital 2.0

We would like to inform one and all that the Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restriction on the business generating activities planned under the Bank’s Digital 2.0 programme, vide its letter dated March 11, 2022. The same has been notified to the Stock Exchanges on March 12, 2022.

We would like to extend our gratitude to the regulator for this action. We are fully committed to ensuring continued adherence to the highest standards of compliance with RBI recommendations.

We also take this opportunity to convey our heartfelt thanks to our customers for the trust and faith they have reposed in us. We have utilised this time to draw up short, medium, and long-term plans to meet the evolving digital requirements of our customers and we will roll out these initiatives in the days to come.

We are happy that we will once again be able to offer our customers our full suite of best-in-class services and continue to serve them with dedication and humility.