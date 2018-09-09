HDFC Bank named ‘Company of the Year’

HDFC Bank has been adjudged Company of the Year at The Economic Times Corporate Excellence Awards 2018. It was a unanimous jury decision to give the award to HDFC Bank for what it called “its sustained financial excellence combined with quality.” This is the 3rd time that the Bank has won the prestigious recognition, having previously won it in 2005, and 2012.

The awards are deliberated by a jury comprised of well-renowned industry stalwarts. This year, the jury was chaired by Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises. Other members in the jury comprised the who’s who of India Inc, including Mr. Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Non-executive Chairman, Infosys; Mr. Uday Kotak, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm.

Quoting the jury members, the newspaper wrote in its editorial : “HDFC Bank’s selection as company of the year was a tribute to its status as a global benchmark in banking. Even though the bank was in the running for the third time in this category, the jury had little hesitation in awarding it yet again. The agility of the bank despite its large size is remarkable, the jury observed, citing the digital revolution as one example of how fast it moved. It has become a global benchmark for successful banking.”

Speaking about the award Mr. Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank said, “I’m thankful to the jury for having picked us as the Company of the Year from what I’m sure was a galaxy of equally meritorious peers. It’s a great honour and I accept it with humility on behalf of all my colleagues at the Bank, without whom this would not have been possible.”



“I’d also take the opportunity to thank all our customers and stakeholders who’ve reposed their faith in us throughout. We view this as an added responsibility towards them. We assure them that we will continue to meet their needs related to money in the most convenient manner through the widest product range and use of technology. We also remain committed to the highest standards of Corporate Governance to all our stakeholders,” he added.

Launched 20 years ago, the Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence is a renowned platform that recognizes institutions that promote entrepreneurial talent, achieve their corporate accomplishments, as well as the impact of the change makers on economic growth and transformation.