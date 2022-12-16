HDFC Bank opens 100 new branches across India

Jabalpur, December 16, 2022: HDFC Bank announced that it has opened 100 new branches across India. The new branches were opened in 83 cities/towns spread across 15 states and Union Territories. Nearly 50% of these branches are in semi-urban and rural geographies.

The new branches were digitally launched by the bank’s MD and CEO, Mr. Sashidhar Jagdishan. Senior bank officials from Madhya Pradesh were also present.

Commenting on the new branches, Mr. Arvind Vohra, Group Head – Retail Branch Banking, HDFC Bank, said: “We are committed to serve our customers through a combination of physical branch units and digital banking services. We will continue to open more branches in the coming months, making quality banking products and services available across the country.”

The bank has opened 425 retail branches and four digital banking units in the current financial year. At the end of December 15, 2022, the bank’s distribution network comprised of 6,762 retail branches, four digital banking units, and 17,076 ATMs across 3,279 cities/towns.

HDFC Bank’s expanded distribution network is expected to support the growth across its businesses and will help the bank in serving its customers across the country.

In 2021, HDFC Bank unveiled organizational changes under ‘Project Future Ready’ to power the next wave of growth. The bank continues to strengthen its execution muscle across three key areas: (a) Business Verticals, (b) Delivery Channels, and (c) Technology/Digital. The continued expansion of its branch network will enable the bank to capitalize on the opportunities across customer segments.