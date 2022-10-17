HDFC Bank opens Digital Banking Units in 4 districts as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations

New Delhi, October 17, 2022: HDFC Bank today announced the opening of Digital Banking Units (DBUs) in four districts as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. These units are in Haridwar, Chandigarh, Faridabad and South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. These are a part of the 75 DBUs inaugurated by the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji across the country today.
HDFC Bank has opened the four units as a part of the Union Government’s initiative to take digital banking to every nook and corner of the country. The setting up of these DBUs was announced by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2022 Budget speech.
A DBU is a banking outlet with digital infrastructure for delivering banking products and services in self-service as well as assisted modes. It has a self–service zone for customer transactions using Interactive ATMs, Cash Deposit Machines, Interactive Digital Walls, Net Banking Kiosks / Video calls and Tab Banking. Most self-service mode, services are available round-the-clock all year round. The assisted zone in a DBU is manned by two bank staff.
“We are pleased to open four Digital Banking Units as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations as this enables Indians to transact digitally even in remote locations,” said Mr. Arvind Vohra, Country Head-Retail Branch Banking, at HDFC Bank.
“These units offer digital facilities with the comfort of a human presence, to help customers access banking products and services in an efficient, paperless, secure and connected environment. The human element is essential especially in remote locations,” he added.
Products & Services available in a Digital Banking Unit
- Account Opening – Fixed Deposit & Recurring Deposit
Digital Kit for customers: Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, Debit Card, Credit card and mass transit system cards
Digital Kit for Merchants: UPI QR code, BHIM Aadhaar, PoS
MSME or schematic loans
End to end digital processing of such loans, starting from online application to disbursal
Identified Government sponsored schemes which are covered under the National Portal
Cash withdrawal and Cash Deposit through ATMs and Cash Deposit Machines
Passbook printing / Statement generation
Issuance/processing of Cheque Book requests, receipt, and online processing of various standing instructions
Transfer of funds (NEFT/IMPS)
Updation of KYC / other personal details, etc
Filing and tracking of grievances digitally
Account Opening Kiosk/ Kiosk with e KYC/ Video KYC
Atal Pension Yojana (APY)
15 Insurance onboarding for Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY)