HDFC Bank opens Digital Banking Units in 4 districts as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations

New Delhi, October 17, 2022: HDFC Bank today announced the opening of Digital Banking Units (DBUs) in four districts as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. These units are in Haridwar, Chandigarh, Faridabad and South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. These are a part of the 75 DBUs inaugurated by the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji across the country today.

HDFC Bank has opened the four units as a part of the Union Government’s initiative to take digital banking to every nook and corner of the country. The setting up of these DBUs was announced by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2022 Budget speech.

A DBU is a banking outlet with digital infrastructure for delivering banking products and services in self-service as well as assisted modes. It has a self–service zone for customer transactions using Interactive ATMs, Cash Deposit Machines, Interactive Digital Walls, Net Banking Kiosks / Video calls and Tab Banking. Most self-service mode, services are available round-the-clock all year round. The assisted zone in a DBU is manned by two bank staff.

“We are pleased to open four Digital Banking Units as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations as this enables Indians to transact digitally even in remote locations,” said Mr. Arvind Vohra, Country Head-Retail Branch Banking, at HDFC Bank.

“These units offer digital facilities with the comfort of a human presence, to help customers access banking products and services in an efficient, paperless, secure and connected environment. The human element is essential especially in remote locations,” he added.

Products & Services available in a Digital Banking Unit