HDFC Bank opens first branch in Kanyakumari town

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, January 27, 2023: HDFC Bank today announced that it has opened its first branch in Kanyakumari town. Located in Cape Road, this is the bank’s southernmost branch in the country and reinforces its commitment to offer services across the country. This is HDFC Bank’s 11th branch in the Kanyakumari district.

The branch was inaugurated by Mr. Sashidhar Jagdishan, Managing Director & CEO of HDFC Bank. Members of HDFC Bank’s senior management team including Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Branch Banking Head – Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Puducherry, and Mr. Ilamurugu Karunakaran, Circle Head – Madurai, were also present on the occasion.

Kanyakumari is a coastal town in Tamil Nadu on India’s southern tip and is a well-known tourist location. The new branch will provide best-in-class banking products and services to 1,00,000 customers. These include women, senior citizens, retailers, traders, NRIs, Government Departments, private institutions, and start-ups. It will also facilitate taking banking services to more of the unbanked/underbanked sections of the people in India.

HDFC Bank’s journey in Tamil Nadu began way back in 1995 when it opened its first branch in the state at Chennai-ITC Centre Branch. Since then, the bank has been growing its presence across Tamil Nadu through a combination of bank branches and digital banking initiatives. At present, the bank has 476 branches in 180 cities/towns across 39 districts of Tamil Nadu.

This new branch comes soon after HDFC Bank announced its plans to upgrade 24 Government schools into smart schools in the state. This is expected to benefit about 22,000 students in the state as they will now reap the benefits of experiential learning. Five such schools have already been launched in Madurai.