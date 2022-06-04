HDFC Bank Parivartan launches #EnginesOff campaign in 40 cities

To commemorate World Environment Day, HDFC Bank Parivartan today launched a high-decibel campaign called #EnginesOff to raise awareness on the importance of reducing air pollution. Through a short street play, motorists idling their vehicles at busy traffic intersections will be encouraged to switch off their engines while they wait for the signal to turn green.

The bank is rolling out this short play at over 126 busy signals in 40 cities across the country. The three-day campaign starts on June 5th and includes large metros such as Mumbai, Gurugram, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Pune, as well as smaller cities like Ludhiana, Varanasi, Nasik, Rajkot and Guwahati among others.

According to the World Health Organisation, research shows that over 7 million people die from air pollution each year. A small measure like switching off the engine can reduce an individual’s emissions by half.

The street play is part of HDFC Bank’s nationwide ESG campaign highlighting the small steps we can take towards sustainable progress. The campaign shows how the future can be better if we change things today. The bank also launched four unique films that highlight its social and environmental initiatives under its flagship programme Parivartan, as part of the same campaign.

“HDFC Bank has always been committed to leading responsibly. We believe that as India’s largest bank, we must use our brand to create a positive social impact and make a difference in the lives of communities,” said Mr. Ravi Santhanam, CMO, HDFC Bank. “With this campaign, we want to raise awareness on the simple steps we can take to prevent a catastrophic future. We need to come together and act now so we can create a better tomorrow,” he added.

HDFC Bank is the amongst the largest corporate CSR spenders in the country. The bank’s key focus areas include care for climate, rural development, education, skill development, healthcare & hygiene and financial literacy under Parivartan.

The 40 cities and locations are as follows:

#EnginesOff Name of City No of locations Locations Chandigarh 4 Sector 8 Sector 44 Transport Lights Housing Board Lights Mohali 2 DC Office Light point Suhana Lights, Amritsar 2 Lawrence Road Income Tax Chownk Ludhiana 2 Pavilion Mall Lights New Court Lights Jaipur 4 RAMBAG CIRCLE DANIK BHASKAR CIRCLE NEW GATE JDA CIRCLE Gorakhpur 4 Padaleganj Chauraha Shastri Chauraha Mohadipur Chauraha Asuran Chowk Allahabad 3 Balson Choraha Medical Choraha Fortrate Choraha Lucknow 4 Burlington Square Hazratganj Square Alambagh Square Indiragandhi Pratishthan Square Kanpur 4 Tatmill Chauraha CocaCola Chauraha Vijay Nagar Ramadevi Varanasi 4 Rathyatra Maldahiya Lanka District Court Charaha Faizabad 2 Rakabganj Chauraha Pushpraj Chauraha Meerut 3 Saket Chauraha Begum Pul Tej Garhi Chauraha Sonipath 3 Rohtak Chowk Loharu Road Old Bus Stand Bareilly 3 Chaupal Chauraha, Police Line Chowki Chauraha Circuit Chauraha Faridabad 3 Ajrondha Chowk Old Faridabad Chowk B K Dutt Chowk Delhi 3 Ghaziabad 3 Hapur Chungi Hapur Tiraha Dabur Tiraha Dehradun 3 Balram Chowk Prince Chowk Panchayati Mandir Chauraha Noida 3 Sector 18 Sector 16 Sector 15 Gurgaon 3 Sector 42 MDI Chowk Bristol Chowk Jammu 3 Bikram Chowk Jewel chowk Gandhi Nagar Srinagar 3 Jehangir Chowk M A Road Regal Chowk Pune 3 Phineox Mall Signal, Viman Nagar University Road Signal Katraj Signal Aurangabad 4 Kranti Chowk Signal Akashwani Signal CIDCO Signal Dudh Dairy Chowk Nashik 4 CBS School ABB Singnal – Trambak Rd BYK Signal – College Rd Dwarka Signal Indore 4 Palacia C-21 Radission Square Regal Square Ahmedabad 3 Sindhubhavan Circle Ashram Road RTO Circle Surat 3 Swar Gate Athava Gate Gajera School Circle Rajkot 3 Race Course Road 100 ft Road Crystal Mall Vadodara 3 Kala Ghoda Alkapuri – RC Dutt Road Rajmahal Road – Akota Bridge Mumbai 1 Haji Ali Hyderabad 4 Jubilee Hills Hi-tech city Khairatabad Gatchibowli Vijayawada 4 Benz circle Ramvarampadu Bhavani puran Ibrahimpatnam Vizag 4 RTC Complex Maddilapalem Gajuwaka Siripuram Nagpur 4 Eternity mall square RBI square Shankar nagar Chatrapati square Bhubaneswar 3 Kalinga Hospital Square Commissionerate & DCP Traffic Police Office Square AG square Patna 4 Dakbangla Exhibition Road Shaguna More Boring Road Crossing Kolkata 3 Shyambazar Crossing Esplanade Crossing Rash Behari Crossing Guwahati 3 ABC Point Rukminigaon Point Lalganesh

