HDFC Bank ranked India’s No. 1 brand for 7th consecutive year

Mumbai, September 20, 2020: HDFC Bank has been ranked India’s Most Valuable Brand for the 7th consecutive year. Known as the ‘2020 BrandZ™ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands,’ the survey values the HDFC Bank brand at $20.3 billion.

HDFC Bank’s brand value over the past 7 years, has grown from $9.4 billion in 2014 to $20.3 billion in 2020. This year, the study covered 1,140 Indian brands across 89 categories with insights from 3.8 million consumers.

“HDFC Bank has been consistent in its financial performance and customer experience, the bank was also ranked no. 59 in the 2020 BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands report,” wrote BrandZ in its report on HDFC Bank.

This ranking is the result of a survey conducted by Kantar Millward Brown, a group company of global communication services behemoth, WPP.

“Brands globally are being tested by the pandemic, especially in countries such as India where the economy was slowing down prior to COVID-19,” said Mr. David Roth, CEO of The Store WPP, EMEA and Asia and Chairman of BrandZ. “Many Indian brands have risen to the challenge and demonstrated their ability to innovate and adapt in ways that are world-class. Our analysis proves that convulsively once again that companies who invest in the brand building are better placed to survive such challenges and come out stronger.”

HDFC Bank has also featured for six consecutive times in the Top 100 Global Brands list. In the prestigious global rankings topped by Amazon, HDFC Bank climbed a notch to 59th rank from 60th rank last year. Other brands in the top 10 are Apple, Microsoft, Google, Visa, Alibaba, Tencent, Facebook, McDonald’s, MasterCard in that order.