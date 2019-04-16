HDFC Bank ranked No 1 in India by customers in Forbes survey

HDFC Bank was ranked No 1 in India by customers in the ‘World’s Best Banks’ survey by Forbes magazine.

In the first edition of this survey, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to measure the best banks in 23 countries. HDFC Bank emerged as India’s No 1 bank.

The survey did not measure financial performance, ignoring balance sheets and P&L statements in favour of customer opinion. Customers were asked to rate banks on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as 5 key attributes or ‘sub-dimensions’ of:

trust, terms and conditions customer service digital service financial advice.

Methodology: Statista surveyed more than 40,000 customers around the globe for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Between 5 and 60 banks were identified as top banks in each country, based on the total evaluations collected, the number of banks in the specific country and the scores achieved.

“We are extremely humbled to be ranked No. 1 by the customers,” said Mr. Aditya Puri, HDFC Bank MD. “Our customer has always been at the heart of everything we do since we set out to create a ‘World-Class Indian Bank 25 years ago. On behalf of all my colleagues, I would like to thank each and every customer for reposing their trust in us through the years.”

HDFC Bank has been at the forefront in leveraging technology to give its 43 million customers a superior banking experience. The journey to become a digital banking forerunner began in 2014, with the launch of its ‘Bank Aapki Muthhi Mein’ campaign from the banks of the Ganges. Since then it has gone on to launch many customer favourites such as the personal loan in 10 seconds, custom-fit auto loans, digital loan against securities, digital loan against mutual funds, and payzapp.