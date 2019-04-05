HDFC Bank: RBI Watch: Room for another cut, but not back-to-back!

In line with our expectations, the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.0%

· The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 4:2 in favour of the 25 bps rate cut

· The stance of the policy was kept unchanged as neutral

· The RBI revised down its projections for both growth and inflation

· In order to ease liquidity pressures, the RBI announced an increase in the FALLCR

The MPC highlighted that “the output gap remains negative and the domestic economy is facing headwinds, especially on the global front. The need is to strengthen domestic growth impulses by spurring private investment which has remained sluggish”. This suggests that there could be more rate cuts in the offing. Current RBI projections on growth and inflation also suggest that there is room for further easing.