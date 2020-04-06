HDFC Bank receives mandate to collect donations for PM Cares Fund

HDFC Bank Ltd has received the mandate to collect donations for the PM Cares Fund created with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like that posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected. Individuals can now donate conveniently from their homes using Debit Cards, Credit Cards, UPI and digital banking channels. All that they need to do is click on the link below. https://www.hdfcbank.com/personal/pay/donations Corporates can also make donations with the following details: Account No: 59194700000000 IFSC Code: HDFC0000011 PMO PAN No: AAETP3993P Tax Exempt under Sec 80 (G) Branch code: 0011, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi Contributions to the fund are exempt under Section 80 (G) and formal receipts can be downloaded from the PM Cares Portal after 15-20 days of the donation. Donors can also make contributions to leading national NGOs including Goonj, Rapid Response Force and HelpAge India.