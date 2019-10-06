HDFC Bank Report: Central Bank Watch: Disappoints now (?) but promises more

In today’s policy announcement, the RBI cut the repo rate by 25bps, in line with our expectations. While markets were somewhat disappointed, as they were expecting a larger cut, the recent move needs to be seen cumulatively with the 110bps cut that the RBI has already delivered in this rate cut cycle. The RBI recognized the weak growth outlook and lowered its GDP estimate sharply to 6.1% in FY20 from 6.9% previously.

It clearly signalled its continued focus on reviving growth, implying that more rate cuts are in the offing. The policy stated, “…MPC decided to continue with an accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target.” We expect 25-40 bps more cuts in this fiscal. The Taylor rule, which gives weightage to both growth and inflation targets (potential/desired), suggests that there is room for another 50bps cut to push growth higher without fuelling inflationary pressures.

On liquidity, we expect the RBI to keep conditions in surplus in the remaining part of the year. While the new liquidity framework suggests that liquidity would be kept in a slight deficit mode (of 0.25% -0.5% of NDTL) in stable conditions, the fact that the recommendations have also created headroom for keeping liquidity in surplus whenever “financial conditions warrant” gives the RBI an opportunity to keep liquidity in surplus. The RBI is likely to stress on transmission on the delivered policy rate cuts to ensure that growth improves visibly. This implies that we could see the current surplus liquidity regime continuing. We are not convinced that the RBI will prefer other infusion options to the OMOs (as some sections of the market expect). In this “whatever works” mode of policy making, we expect the central bank to align itself with the markets preference for liquidity infusion instruments.