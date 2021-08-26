HDFC Bank’s Debt Issue of US $ 1 billion Additional Tier I (AT 1) Notes today listed on India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited and the NSE IFSC Limited (NSE International Exchange). Shri Manoj Kumar, Executive Director, IFSCA presided as chief guest at a virtual function organised for the primary listing ceremony of AT 1 Notes. Shri Kumar was joined by Mr Ashish Parthasarthy, Treasurer, HDFC Bank and Mr Bhaskar Panda, Head – Overseas Business, Treasury, HDFC Bank.
This is the largest US$ AT1 offering by any bank from India. It has been raised by the issue and allotment of Direct, Subordinated, Unsecured 3.70 % Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Notes to overseas investors. This will shore up HDFC Bank’s already strong Tier I capital base.