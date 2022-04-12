HDFC Bank’s “Mooh Band Rakho” campaign spreads awareness on safe banking practices among more than 100 million Indians

New Delhi/Mumbai, April 12th, 2022: HDFC Bank concluded the second edition of its “Mooh Band Rakho” campaign, which created history by spreading awareness on safe banking practices among more than 100 million Indians, through print and digital media.

In November 2021, the second edition of the campaign was launched which involved a 360-degree consumer education programme on cyber frauds and how to combat them by simply practicing a few safe banking habits. The programme highlighted the importance of not sharing confidential personal information with anyone.

The closing ceremony was graced by Shri. Sameer Shukla (IAS), Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Lt. General Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator in the presence of senior HDFC Bank officials including the bank’s Head of Retail Credit Strategy and Control Mr. Prashant Mehra, Chief Information Security Officer Mr. Sameer Ratolikar, Head of Credit Intelligence and Control (CIC) Mr. Manish Agrawal, and Head – CIC, Payment Business and Digital Loans Mr. Vivek Goyal.

As part of this campaign, the bank has conducted more than 2,800 secured banking workshops in just four months across the country. The workshops covered a wide range of audiences that included students, teachers, law enforcement agencies, senior citizens, channel partners, housing societies, and educational institutions. More than 60,000 students participated in 620 workshops that were aimed at inculcating safe banking habits from an early age.