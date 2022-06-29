HDFC Life launches ‘Life Sessions’ on National Insurance Awareness Day

New Delhi, June 29, 2022: HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurers constantly endeavours to create awareness about life insurance as a financial instrument that offers the dual benefits of protection and long-term savings.

In line with this philosophy, HDFC Life launched a videocast series called ‘Life Sessions by HDFC Life & ET Now’ on National Insurance Awareness Day. This series is the latest offering from HDFC Life’s bouquet of initiatives to increase awareness about the product category. This five-episode series delivers insights by industry veterans on the importance of financial planning across the different stages of life.

The episodes feature HDFC Life leaders along with leaders from their partner companies, where they discuss the importance of life insurance in the financial planning process.

Each episode in the series covers different aspects of financial planning. The importance of life insurance across different life stages, planning for one’s child’s future, retirement planning and financial security for the family’s future are some topics covered in the series.

Speaking on the launch of the series, Vishal Subharwal – Chief Marketing Officer and Head E-commerce & Digital Business, HDFC Life, said “Individuals should not delay when it comes to purchasing life insurance. At HDFC Life, we focus on creating awareness on life insurance as a product category, as it secures a family financially against life’s uncertainties. We timed the launch of ‘Life Sessions’ to coincide with National Insurance Awareness Day, to further strengthen the initiative. Join us and share these messages and nudge a family member, friend, colleague, or neighbour to secure themselves and their loved ones, financially.”

Click here to watch Life Sessions with HDFC Life & ET NOW

As a pre-cursor to the ‘Life Sessions’ series, HDFC Life launched a campaign called ‘Act NOW,’ based on the insight that despite knowing the benefits of life insurance, individuals often delay the process of purchasing it. Through this campaign, HDFC Life urges everyone to ‘plan today for a financially secure and enjoyable tomorrow’.

The campaign was further amplified through multi-pronged communication to drive category awareness and has received an overwhelming response from customers, employees and partners.