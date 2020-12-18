HDFC Life takes the testimonial route for its latest term insurance campaign #Decision2Protect

HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurers, has launched the #Decision2Protect campaign. A part of the ongoing protection campaign, #Decision2Protect is a customer testimonial-based campaign that intends to showcase the need for term plans through the stories and experiences of the policyholders, narrated by the policyholders themselves.

As part of its research activity, the Company connected with existing policyholders to understand their reasons for choosing an HDFC Life term plan. This exercise not only offered insights but also brought to the fore powerful stories that are relatable to a larger audience, which in turn created the foundation for the testimonial campaign.

Speaking on the launch, Pankaj Gupta – Sr. EVP (Sales) and CMO, HDFC Life, said “We created the campaign around policyholders who believed in and benefited from our life insurance products – sharing their thoughts about how the product worked and enabled them to continue living their lives fully, despite the uncertainties that they faced. These powerful themes are universal and we feel confident they will resonate with the larger community.

While the concept of term life insurance is quite well established, not everyone acts in a timely manner or benefits from the product. We take it as our responsibility to create greater awareness that enables individuals to take the decision to protect at the right time.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted millions of lives bringing about an even greater sense of uncertainty. It has made every individual with financial responsibilities realise the need for protection for self and family. And that is what term life insurance provides. It acts as a safety net for the family and protects them against the uncertainties of life.”

Earlier this year, HDFC Life launched a protection campaign to drive awareness of HDFC Life’s Click 2 Protect term offerings. This latest campaign will take it a step further and showcase not only the need for term plans but also how they have changed the lives of real people. The campaign will be promoted across multi-media platforms with focus on Television, DTH and Digital.

What the past one year has taught all of us is that life is full of uncertainties. But with a little bit of foresight we can overcome any unforeseen setbacks. HDFC Life’s new #Decision2Protect campaign explores such real life examples of people who ensured that their loved ones are able to tide over any eventuality that might come their way. And more importantly, it tells that all-important message that a small decision can go a long way in ensuring that our families are always protected.” says Rajdeepak Das, Managing Director – India & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett.

At 2.74%, life insurance penetration rate in India is still one of the lowest in the world. This under penetration has increased the mortality protection gap in the country and with the presence of COVID-19 in everyone’s lives, customers have realized the importance of securing their future against uncertainties.

