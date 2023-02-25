HDFC Life’s Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan ensures a secure, guaranteed future for you and your loved ones

New Delhi, February 25, 2023: HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurers, has launched HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan. This product provides guaranteed, regular, tax-free benefits and guaranteed death benefit.

HDFC Life constantly endeavours to offer products that meet various life stage needs of individuals. With HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan, the Company is providing an opportunity for customers to build a financial corpus that would support them through regular and guaranteed income.

Life insurance is a necessity for every individual with responsibilities and long-term financial goals. HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan can enable fulfillment of these goals.

Key benefits:

The plan provides a guaranteed income of 11% to 13% annually as a percentage of the Sum Assured under the policy

Discount on first year premium is available for online purchase; discount of 12% for 8 and 10 years of premium payment term (PPT) and a discount of 15% for 12 and 15 years PPT

a discount of 15% for 12 and 15 years PPT The plan provides life cover even during the income payout phase

Individuals can choose the income period of 8, 10, 12, 15, 20, 25 or 30 years

Guaranteed Death Benefit can be availed of either in lump sum or in monthly installments as a family income benefit option

The entry age for the plan ranges from 0 (zero) to 65 years

This is a non-participating life insurance plan