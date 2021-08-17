HDFC Securities becomes the first Indian Brokerage House to debut on Koo

HDFC Securities, one of India’s leading broking houses made its debut on the micro-blogging platform – Koo – to reach out to its customers and enable the widespread creation of financial literacy. Using the handle @hdfcsec, they will leverage India’s new social media platform to interact with customers in both English and Hindi.

Mr. Gagan Singla, CMO and CDO at HDFC Securities said on the association, “We are super excited to create our presence on Koo. Through the multi-lingual offerings from Koo, we want to cut down the learning curve of capital markets by producing content in regional languages. I believe ‘language’ will play a huge role in connecting Indians to equity investing, steadily matching our country to global stock market participation levels. Our main aim is to keep our content jargon free, relatable and actionable for our customers – helping them leverage our great research and in-depth market understanding.”

Speaking on the Securities’ debut on Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder and CEO, Koo, said, “HDFC Securities’ onboarding on the Koo platform, which supports eight Indian languages, including English, is taking place at an opportune moment. As the company intensifies its focus on digital trading and makes further inroads into India’s hinterland, Koo is a natural partner to facilitate the connect with Indians who speak and think in their native languages.”

Additionally, Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder of Koo, said, “Digitizing financial transactions is a significant part of the Digital India mission. The onboarding of HDFC Securities on Koo will create enormous opportunities for one of India’s largest brokerage houses to communicate with its customers in their language, thereby furthering the goal of making India Digital.”

